From bazookas and elephants opinion

There is the story of an architect who turns to a colleague and asks: “How much does your building weigh, Norman?” He didn’t know the answer – and most of us don’t know anything about the buildings we live and work in either. But we should.

One year after the first compulsory delivery after the Covid-19 pandemic, our home has become the work, logistics and education center of our daily life. If we used to spend around 90% of the time indoors, today we think we are spending a little more. Yet we have no clear idea of ​​the real weight of our houses in our lives.

According to INE, the Portuguese house is located on the coast, has three bedrooms and a floor area of ​​approx. 100 m2. It has been built with a concrete structure, brick walls, and simple glass windows over the past 50 years. It uses gas and electricity to heat and cool it. It has a D rating (much less than ideal) on its energy certification – often nonexistent.

That kind of house is killing us. Literally. And our planet too.

Although Portugal is one of the sunniest countries with the mildest climate in Europe, it is among those countries where most die from the cold. The WHO estimates 30-40% of these deaths to be preventable. But what are the causes? Paradoxically, the lack of thermal comfort and indoor air quality in our homes is linked to one of the highest energy costs in the EU. In Portugal there is even one of the most needed residential parks in Europe. This has a serious impact on the lives of at least 2 million people in our country.

On the other hand, this Portuguese house also weakens the health of the planet: 38% of global CO2 emissions come from buildings, either because of the way they are constructed (10%) or because of the way they work (28%).

Regarding our Portuguese house and its weight, we are talking about 90 tons of concrete, brick, glass, aluminum and other materials. The extraction, manufacture, transportation and placement of these materials are achieved in 15 tons of CO2 emissions. It is also estimated that the energy used annually to heat and cool this home (albeit in a very poor way) is responsible for emitting more than a ton of CO2.

In other words, two elephants with CO2 emissions due to the materials used in the construction, to which an elephant must be added every five years, corresponding to the emissions of housing energy consumed.

In the coming decades we will have to build and renew a lot around the world. Around 232 billion square meters will be built by 2060 (equivalent to a Parque das Nações every six hours). And we’re going to need more energy for this entire gigantic area. How will the world deal with so many elephants?

This is the weight of construction in Portugal and around the world. It’s a drain on our portfolios, but no less on our health and that of the planet.

This carbon weight is not sustainable.

As far as energy is concerned, we urgently need to lose it and change the energy efficiency classification of the entire housing stock from “D” to “A”. This includes electrifying and increasing the efficiency of all residential appliances, but also correctly insulating and improving the watertightness of buildings using renewable or carbon-free energy sources. This will bring huge benefits to the family economy (savings of around 75% on bills), the reduction of social inequalities and significant improvements to the health of the population, including reductions in cardio-respiratory problems, lung cancer and allergies.

This is part of the challenge, but in and of itself it does not completely decarbonise the sector. The other two carbon elephants, the construction elephants, remain.

Let’s look at cement: it is the most widely used material on the planet after water and is widely used in our buildings. In Portugal alone, 3 million tons of cement are produced annually, which means that just as much CO2 is emitted. You are not expected to stop using it, but you will have to reinvent yourself in your production to cancel your emissions or pay the price for not doing it.

However, there are other alternatives.

Although it only appears in a simple paragraph in the PRR, there is an urgent need to use biomaterials and recycled materials in the construction and remodeling of our homes. For every ton of wood that is used instead of conventional materials, 2 tons of CO2 emissions are avoided. In addition, European sustainable forests are now producing enough wood every seven seconds to build a house. Likewise, the same amount of wood absorbs the same weight in carbon emissions that result from a family’s energy consumption over 40 years.

A more responsible construction sector could become an active player in cleaning our atmosphere and regenerating our cities.

It is important that governments, markets and technologies address these carbon elephants together and simultaneously and create the necessary synergies needed to decarbonise the economy in general and the construction sector in particular. In particular, students and researchers, architects and engineers, developers and owners, builders and brands should be aware of the convenience of studying, designing, promoting, building and renovating resilient and environmentally friendly buildings and public spaces.

But let’s not be naive. Denialists will say that climate change is not an issue. Cynics will argue that building will always be an unsustainable activity. Pseudo-optimists will claim that there are already enough pacts and strategies, plans and mechanisms, programs and strategies, renewal gaps in Europe and roadmaps for carbon neutrality in Portugal. We have Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels with his New Bauhaus and Joe Biden in Washington with his Green New Deal. What can go wrong after this wave of goodwill ?!

Everything.

This is a unique opportunity to do the right thing, and not what is most convenient or profitable. This will cost a tremendous amount of money, but doing nothing will result in even greater economic and social costs.

Little or nothing has been done to decarbonise the construction sector since the Paris Agreement. In five years only 2.4% of the expected emissions were reduced for the remaining 30 years. We have to try harder – five times to be precise. If anything this pandemic has shown, ignoring science and its warnings is to pay consequences sooner or later.

In terms of housing, it is crucial that the European bazooka is nothing more than a paint gun for disguising elephants. Above all, it has to be a lever.

Let’s dare to improve our housing stock to make it sustainable, accessible and of quality. It is important to emancipate a country that lives “in the poor comfort of home”, manifests itself in the lack of competence of “four whitewashed walls” and ignores the colossal elephant that resides in each of our homes.

Of all the needs, we certainly do not have this one.

Hugo Oliveira (Washington DC, 1984). After graduating in architecture from ISCTE-IUL (Lisbon, 2009), he worked with Sir David Adjaye (London, 2010). He was a researcher at Columbia University (New York, 2013-2014) and an editorial assistant at FAUP (Porto, 2014-2015). He is the author of the work “Interviews & Letters”, in which people such as Álvaro Siza Vieira, Eduardo Souto de Moura, Alain de Botton and Sou Fujimoto were involved. He is an uncompromising advocate of the paradigm shift in building to a climate-neutral construction method