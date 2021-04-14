Fernando Medina on “Operation Marquis”: Socrates’ actions “undermine the functioning of democratic life” | Operation Marquis

Fernando Medina said Tuesday that the allegations made on José Sócrates of receiving “large amounts of money” for no reason are an element of Operation Marquis that is causing a “break in trust” and the feeling of “profoundly.” negative ways “mark well-being and confidence in Portuguese society”.

In his weekly comment section on TVI24, the Mayor of Lisbon did not remain silent contrary to what has happened within the Socialist Party (PS) since Friday and sharply criticized the behavior of the former first minister, who “undermines the functioning of” democratic life ” .

Without wanting to foresee the outcome of the process, Medina regrets that there has been “a breach of trust” because, as Prime Minister, José Sócrates received “large amounts of money” without justification and it was not, after all, the result of personal wealth or familiarity ”. “It is something that marks the feeling of well-being and confidence in Portuguese society in a deeply negative way.”

Fernando Medina was State Secretary for Employment and Vocational Training in José Sócrates’ first term as Prime Minister and State Secretary for Industry and Development in the second Socratic government.

The Mayor of Lisbon stressed that “it is the first time in our known history that a former prime minister has been tried for a crime in the course of his duties”. He believes that José Sócrates will be tried for six crimes – the laundering and forgery of documents is the “most conspicuous and significant” development on Friday, “regardless of the narratives any protagonist wants to bring to the story.” In particular, because the crimes in question have “substantial” penalties that could result in a sentence of more than 10 years.

“It is the most important fact and the reason for a deep distrust of Portuguese society in the relationship between voters and elected officials. Someone who serves as prime minister – or some other elected official – has the highest responsibility. Because it also has a supreme privilege: it is the repository of the hope and privilege of a country, in this case the Prime Minister. “