Covid-19: The Austrian Minister of Health resigns due to tiredness in dealing with the pandemic Coronavirus

The Austrian Health Minister Rudolf Anschober presented his resignation after 15 months in office and justified his departure with the exhaustion caused by the management of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In the worst crisis in many decades, the republic needs a 100% health minister. I’m not that person, “Anschober said in a statement made on Tuesday and announced shortly.

Rudolf Anschober, 60, is a former journalist and professor who became one of Austria’s most popular politicians as Minister of Health last year because he gave the country long and detailed explanations on the challenges of the pandemic.

Anchober was chosen by the center-left Greens to join the coalition government led by the conservative Sebastian Kurz – an unprecedented collaboration in the country until 2020 – and was a single voice in the executive branch taking more restrictive measures in the fight against the coalition called for the covid- 19.

“Fifteen months ago, I took on a very important and challenging position. But it seems to have been 15 years since then, not 15 months, “the official said, citing the fact that he had only started serving as health minister two months before the pandemic broke out.

As in many other European countries, the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic has hurt the popularity of the Austrian government as the population is frustrated with the periods of restriction and delays in the vaccination program.

Shortly after the announcement of Rudolf Anschober’s departure, the Austrian Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler – the leader of the Greens – announced that he would be Dr. Wolfgang Mueckstein have chosen as a replacement.