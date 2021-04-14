Brussels goes to the markets to raise 150 billion euros annually for the Coronavirus recovery fund

The European Commission’s plan to secure the funding of the EU’s next-generation recovery fund envisages the implementation of monthly joint-issuance operations of 15-20 billion euros – a model that the Community Executive is projecting to be make it possible to raise a global volume of 800 billion euros (at current prices) between the beginning of the second half of the year and the end of 2026.

“This is money that Member States desperately need and that they can get in the form of grants and loans on very favorable terms to carry out the investments and reforms envisaged in their national recovery and resilience plans, which are currently in the process of being finalized “, Recalls the EU commissioner with the portfolio for budget and human resources, Johannes Hahn.

The official this Wednesday outlined the strategy to finance the fund that supports the recovery and transformation of the European economy from the pandemic crisis: € 407.5 billion in subsidies distributed through the new recovery and resilience mechanism and other programs, and 386 billion euros in loans (which not all Member States may wish to use).

The investment strategy, which was adopted at the College of Commissioners meeting on Wednesday, provides for the issuance of bonds with a maturity of less than a year, known as “EU bills”, as well as medium and long-term bonds. In this chapter the Commission intends to promote a “green bonds” program, which can amount to up to 250 billion euros. This magnitude will make the EU the largest issuer of these bonds in the financial markets and make it possible to achieve the target of 30% of the “green” financing announced by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

“We have a diversified strategy with multiple instruments and different maturity dates and a combination of auctions and grouped positions that allow us to raise money efficiently in terms of costs and terms and have flexibility in accessing markets and managing liquidity needs “, Justified Johannes Hahn, who classified the entry into force of the” EU of the next generation “as a” turning point “, which will certainly” increase the attractiveness of the euro zone on the world capital market “.

“With a borrowing averaging around 150 billion euros per year, the European Union will become one of the largest emitters in euros,” said the Commissioner, who wanted to highlight the “political and economic importance” of the decisions taken by the 27 in response to the crisis caused by the new coronavirus pandemic, such as “strengthening the international role of the euro”.

According to Johannes Hahn, the executive is ready to turn to the markets as soon as all constitutional procedures for ratification of the decision on new own resources of the European Union in the member states are completed – a fundamental step for the Commission to have guarantees on borrowing on the market the fund is based.

To date, 17 Member States have completed this process. There are Austria, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, Ireland, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland and Romania who have committed to addressing the problem by the end of May. And Germany is also missing, where the Federal Constitutional Court is supposed to decide on an appeal against the issuance of European debt instruments that was already lodged after the ratification of the Bundestag.

Confident that the decision of the Karlsruhe judges will not be delayed, Johannes Hahn confirms the legality of the new financial instrument of a temporary nature, which is intended to respond to an exceptional event under Article 122 of the Lisbon Treaty. The Commissioner has left the other Member States with a call to “speed things up”, accompanied by the certainty that “as soon as the Commission is legally authorized to borrow, it will be ready to move forward”.

While maintaining the schedule for the completion of the ratification process and the entry into force of the own funds decision as early as June, the Commission could use the markets as early as July to guarantee the funds required for the first implementation.Payment to countries as pre-financing through approval of the respective national restructuring and funding Resilience plans.

According to the Commission’s calculations, to make this first payment – 13% of the total amount of each envelope in the national program – an amount of EUR 45 billion will be required, which Johannes Hahn believes can be recovered in two months. “If we start in July, we can have this 13% pre-financing operation complete in September,” he said, adding that the first member states to approve their plans will be the first to have access to the money.

Regarding the disbursement of the loans – remember that the fund will expire in 2058 as stipulated in the regulation – Johannes Hahn confirmed that the Commission will present its proposal to create three new EU own resources through the extension of the loan current emissions trading system (ETS), creation of a mechanism to adjust CO2 emissions at the borders and a new digital tariff. According to calculations by the executive branch, with the introduction of these new sources of income, depending on economic growth, the EU could absorb between 13 and 15 billion euros annually in its budget.

This is exactly the estimated cost of servicing the recovery fund debt in the next multiannual financial framework (around EUR 15 billion or 10% of the annual budget). So if the Member States gave the green light to the introduction of these new own resources, they would not have to increase their national contributions to the Brussels coffers in order to repay the loans.

The EU Budget Commissioner recognized on Wednesday that “there are different opinions and approaches in the Member States” and that negotiations will not be easy or quick. “So our proposal needs to be balanced and have a sufficient number of new resources to make it easier for everyone to approve,” he added. According to Johannes Hahn, another proposal to introduce a tax on financial transactions will be presented in 2024.