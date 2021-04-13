What You Need to Know About Celebrating International Kissing Day Coronavirus

There are kisses that stay in history and that are not all given out of love. In fact, there are many reasons that could lead to someone kissing other. There are even treacherous kisses like Judas’s to Jesus, denouncing him to anyone who tried to arrest him. There are diplomatic kisses like that of Pope John Paul II, who kissed the soil of every country he landed in. There are kisses that art perpetuates, like those painted by Gustav Klimt or those carved by Rodin. And of course there are cinematic kisses, the most innocent will be Disney’s, for example The Lady and the Tramp.

Whatever it is, this Tuesday marks International Kissing Day. The anniversary has two dates, for example in the UK it is celebrated on July 6th. Like any other fun activity, kissing can promote wellbeing and reduce stress. However, if you are planning on kissing someone, there are a few facts to consider. PÚBLICO spoke to Rui Morgado, Dental Technician at CUF, to find out what precautions to take when considering kissing someone.

Maintain oral hygiene every day

It is extremely important to take care of your mouth. Hence, the person needs to have a daily oral hygiene routine. This should include interdental cleaning to reach the spaces between the teeth and the gumline, which can be done via the floss and brush. Then you should start brushing. Brushing should be done two to three times a day, in the morning and in the evening and, if possible, once in the middle of the day. According to hygienist Rui Morgado, many people already take their brushes with them to work. The pandemic has also made this process easier, with many people working from home.

The paste to be used must be fluoridated in order to “protect the teeth from cavities and to inhibit the growth of bacteria”, explains the specialist. In addition, it is important to change your toothbrush regularly as this is a vehicle for bacteria, he adds.

Don’t forget to brush your tongue, it can help with bad breath. According to the specialist, being in a relationship and having someone to kiss can be an incentive to take better care of your mouth to avoid bad breath. However, this shouldn’t be the reason you should, but for yourself, for the sake of “personal and social well-being,” he defends.

The kiss is included in the risk contacts

Any fluid exchange poses a risk contact in the transmission of pathologies. Kissing may seem more innocent, but it is equally effective in spreading viruses, bacteria and fungi, the three main groups of microorganisms that can affect humans. Rui Morgado explains: “As long as we have a relationship in which we kiss the person, there is always a risk.”

The various diseases that can spread through a kiss include the influenza virus, which is the flu, but also the rhinovirus and other diseases that cause chickenpox, mumps, herpes and sexually transmitted infections. However, there is one pathology that is even referred to as “kissing disease” called mononucleosis, which is caused by the Epstein-Barr virus, which is transmitted through saliva and is more common in young people and young adults. Because of this, the specialist warns against “not kissing your partner if you have any kind of associated pathology”. In addition, it is generally recommended as a preventive measure “not to touch your own mouth with your fingers”.

Increased caution in the pandemic

In the current scenario, “the entire level of care has to be doubled,” affirmed Rui Morgado. “With the pandemic, we reduced social contacts. The greeting itself was completely different, ”he says, adding that“ you have to be very careful ”and“ vigilant ”. After all, close contacts such as kissing significantly increase the risk of transmitting the virus.

Regarding touch, some of the recommended actions are to avoid bringing faces closer together, hugs, kisses and even handshakes. Even a simple kiss on the head increases the risk of spread, he warns. When physical proximity is required, it is best to touch your elbows or pat the back of your head or the top of your head.

Rui Morgado emphasizes that regardless of any precautionary measures the person takes, there is always some risk. Therefore, attempts should be made to reduce physical contact as much as possible. Therefore, in a time of pandemic, the kiss is only intended for people who live in the same house and do not have symptoms associated with the coronavirus such as fever, cough outside the usual pattern or with headaches or muscles and weakness of the heart. Smell or taste.

Text edited by Bárbara Wong