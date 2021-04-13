The South African variant is a cause for concern, and those in Brazil have a “residual” spread of coronavirus

The variant originally identified in South Africa is “cause for concern” and there is “an increase in cases of some importance in Portugal”. The situation of the variants associated with Brazil, on the other hand, is “controlled” and there are “remaining levels of prevalence” in the country. The UK variant accounts for around 83% of coronavirus cases in Portugal. These were the main conclusions that João Paulo Gomes, a researcher at the National Health Institute Dr. Ricardo Jorge (Insa), at the meeting that Infarmed left this Tuesday. Finally, he remarked: “The current epidemiological situation of the main variants of concern in Portugal is not an obstacle to the continuation of the decontamination plan.”

As already known, the British variant was detected in March by genomic sequencing with a relative frequency of 82.9% in the national sample, as shown by Insa’s report on the genetic diversity of SARS-CoV-2 in Portugal. The north has the lowest values ​​(71.4%) and Madeira and the Algarve the highest (around 94%).

Regarding the Manaus variant (P.1), there are 29 confirmed cases in the country. “It is on average with the rest of the European countries, except when compared to Belgium or Italy,” said João Paulo Gomes. The prevalence increased from 0% in January to 0.4% in March. On the other hand, S.2 (a variant that is also widespread in Brazil) had a prevalence of 0.1% in March in Portugal.

“We still have a degree of prevalence for these variants,” said the researcher, pointing out that “this is good news for the country”. He also said this was somewhat of a surprise given the history of the flights with Brazil (although they are not direct) and the significant Brazilian community in the country.

The South African variant has so far confirmed 53 cases. “Looking at the European panorama, we are in the middle and the cases are lower than the more than 600 cases in Germany and Belgium, more than 500 in France and more than 400 in the UK,” he reported. Nonetheless, he said cases doubled or tripled over a 15-day period (between March 23 and April 10) in certain countries, including Portugal, demonstrating the “importance of border control”. “We need to look not only at our epidemiological scenario but also that of all other countries to see if there is a lack of control over the spread of this variant, which is so worrying not only at an epidemiological but also at a clinical level how it is ultimately linked to vaccination failure. “

It also showed that the 53 identified cases of the South African variant may just be the “tip of the iceberg”. The March surveillance, performed by genomic sequencing of more than 1000 SARS-CoV-2 samples, estimated that 2.5% of the cases in the country were of the South African variant. Therefore, the casuistry of all positive cases was taken into account. It is estimated that around 200 cases are associated with this variant. Still, he underlined, “I wouldn’t worry too much about that. Portugal is no exception and it’s a normal situation. “

With the origin and introduction of this variant in the country, a comparison of the genetic sequences of this strain in Portugal with data from genome databases revealed that they come from Mozambique or Spain.

Despite “some concerns” and an “increase in cases of some importance” related to this variant in the country, the researcher said that attention is being paid to the epidemiological scenario, even to determine whether border controls are necessary.