The new trend in alcoholic beverages is called “hard seltzer” foods

Alcohol is very high in calories and has almost as many calories as fat – this is nothing new. For alcoholic beverages, beer is the best calorie option with 80 kcal per 200 ml. What if there was an even lower calorie drink made from mineral water, fruit flavored, and the same amount of alcohol? They are the tough seltzer and Selza was one of the first companies to bring the concept to Portugal.

On a trip to the USA, Pedro Maia and Rui Santos met the tough Selters – a country where they reached 9% of the total beer volume in just five years. They are sparkling water with aromas of fruit and alcohol. When they returned to Portugal – both trained in biotechnology – they began researching how the drink could be made. This process took two years. “There was enormous potential here with a drink that would revolutionize the market due to its properties,” Selza co-founder Pedro Maia told PÚBLICO.

And what are these properties? Less calories, less sugar, less carbohydrates, gluten free. The alcohol in the hard seltzer is obtained from sugar cane, explains Pedro Maia, which allows “a purer alcohol to be had”. The calories in the drink come from this process of obtaining alcohol. The rest of the products used, in addition to carbonated water – Portuguese of course – are designed to add flavor to the drink. “We try not to add more sugar to sweeten the drink so that the consumer can enjoy it more. We have this healthier awareness in mind and use everything that is 100% natural, ”emphasizes Rui Santos.

Rui Santos and Pedro Maia, founders of Selza DR

Using only 100% natural ingredients was “something very painful,” admit the founders, who say they have always “been tempted to choose other solutions”. Selza’s preservation itself does not use chemicals, nor is the lack of sugar camouflaged with sweeteners. The flavors already available are lime mint and mango.

The lack of sugar came as a surprise when the drink was first tasted, they guarantee. “People look for sugar a lot and when they try the product they expect it to be something completely different, almost like iced tea,” says Pedro Maia.

Selza is available in two flavors: lime mint and DR mango

For a consumer who cares about wellbeing

Pedro Maia and Rui Santos tried to solve one of the problems that plague those who are interested in healthy eating with one drink “without fail”. “When we created our persona, we always imagined an audience that was more conscious, cared about their well-being and liked to know what was being put on the table,” explains Pedro Maia. Because of the portability of Selza in aluminum cans, they believe it is ideal for a late afternoon or to accompany an outdoor lunch, but it does guarantee its versatility.

Sustainability is also a concern of Selza and therefore also the choice of a can. “Aluminum is a much more sustainable material than glass. Due to its weight, there are fewer CO2 emissions in traffic and 70% of the aluminum is already in circulation, ”emphasizes Pedro Maia. In addition, no plastics are used in the beverage packaging, which is sold in packs of 12.

The founders of Selza want to be pioneers in many ways and set an example of change in the alcoholic beverages sector through transparency. There has been a “revolution” in the food industry and the labels are “clearer” and “more informative”. “This doesn’t happen in the alcohol industry, we don’t see any brand as completely transparent,” complains Pedro Maia, who says that it is not possible, for example, to find the carbohydrates that a cider or beer contains in the information on the label. Such information is not mandatory, but business people wanted “the customer to know exactly what they are drinking”. They hope that “if Selza is proof of its success, other companies will want to take this path”.

Currently, Selza is only available on the brand’s website or in Lisbon on the Uber Eats and Bolt Food delivery platforms.