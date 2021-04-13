The IHRU received 80 loan renewal requests to pay housing rent

The Housing and Urban Rehabilitation Institute (IHRU) has received 80 loan applications in support of rent payments, 67 of which have been decided or are currently being decided, the official Lusa Guardianship source said.

The extraordinary regulation for arrears in the payment of apartment rents, which consists in the fact that the IHRU grants an interest-free loan to tenants with loss of income, applies until July 1, 2021 and is one of the reaction measures to extend the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ongoing decline in income has resulted in dozens of tenants who have already benefited from the measure over the course of 2020, repeating the request for assistance from the IHRU. Some report on the complaint portal that they waited a long time for a response, several weeks.

In response to Lusa, an official source for the Department of Infrastructure and Housing, he stated that “the response time varies from one to four weeks, depending on the need for IHRU to take action by phone or email to address missing items connect”.

The same official source stated that the request for extension requests was made available on March 1, with the “ability to apply the support retrospectively until January 1, 2021”. In addition, it was already possible to deliver orders by letter or email before the application became available.

Of the 80 extension requests received, “67 have been decided or are currently being decided”.

Tenants are eligible for these loans if they correspond to their permanent place of residence, students with a lease on a house more than 50 kilometers from their household’s usual place of residence, or sponsors of student tenants.

This support, which was introduced in April 2020 as part of the Covid-19 measures, leads to the granting of loans by the IHRU to tenants with declining incomes.

In order to benefit from and access these loans, the tenant must see a 20% drop in income and it is also required that the portion of the income allocated to the rent is 30% or more.

The decrease of more than 20% in income is measured on the basis of the “comparison between the sum of the income of household members in the month in which the determining cause for the change in income occurs and the income of the same members of the household in February 2020, in the previous month ”or in the case of income from self-employment“ in the same period of the previous year ”.

The legislation published earlier this year with the changes to the scheme also includes the necessary requirements for low-income tenants to request the IHRU to convert the contracted loan into non-refundable assistance.