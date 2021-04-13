The future of work must be an opinion for everyone

A little over a year ago, everyone’s routine changed a lot. At home, I stayed with two school children and another newborn, trying to run a company between my living room and the nursery. We’ve talked a lot about adapting for teleworking and home-schooling, and it became even more apparent in our daily lives the difference it makes and the impact technology has. However, this new dynamic requires more than learning to hold meetings via conference calls. The future of work and the economy will depend on people who are trained and ready to deal with the demands of the market – now perhaps even more than we expected a year ago.

A study by Google and McKinsey of the impact of automation on the labor market estimates that despite the expected job losses in 2030, Europe may still have a shortage of workers, rather than jobs. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the study said the deficit could reach six million workers, although it could be smaller now.

The data also suggest that more than 90 million European workers may need to develop new digital skills in their current roles. The global crisis has accelerated many of these predictions and highlighted the need to acquire new skills as a gateway to quality employment. The relocation of skilled workers is becoming more and more urgent and we can only do this by promoting cross-curricular learning for all workers at all times in their lives.

In Portugal, a Google-funded report by the Connected Commerce Council showed that while covid-19 companies were using digital tools for quick customization, they sold 80% more than those who didn’t. These companies also hired three times as many people, showing the benefit of digital in increasing sales and creating jobs.

That is why we must continue to focus on making it easier for all those affected by the crisis and those most at risk to have access to specialist training so that they can move into high-demand professions. Securing their future depends on being able to offer the tools they need to be competitive in the job market.

Part of the solution lies in public-private collaboration between governments, companies and organizations working to strengthen the social economy so that no one is left out of opportunities. Administrations, companies and professionals need to work together to adapt curricula and training plans, enable updated education programs and invest in employee training.

Since 2016, Google has trained more than 100,000 Portuguese in digital skills with the Atelier Digital program. Today, in collaboration with the Institute for Employment and Vocational Training (IEFP), the Portuguese Association for the Development of Communication (APDC), the INCO-supported NGO Fundação da Juventude, we issued four professional certificates and more than three thousand training grants. and support from the Ministry of Labor.

Technology gives us the opportunity to help everyone, regardless of their geographic location, origin, age or level of education. We all must rise to the challenge of empowering our workforce by acquiring new skills, promoting learning and innovation, and leaving no one behind.

The author writes according to the new orthographic convention