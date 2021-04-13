The former President of Burkina Faso faces trial 34 years later for the murder of his predecessor Africa

Former Burkina Faso President Blaise Compaoré is on trial in absentia for the murder of his predecessor Thomas Sankara, who was killed in the 1987 coup in which he took power, according to a court source quoted by AFP. The case was brought to the Ouagadougou Military Court in the capital, Burkina Faso, this Tuesday after allegations were confirmed 34 years after the crime.

The ex-president, exiled in Côte d’Ivoire, was accused of violating state security, including complicity in the crime of murder and concealing a corpse. The date of the trial is not yet known, but according to the Burkina website 24 arrest warrants have already been issued against the defendants, including Hyacinthe Kafando, the politician’s former bodyguard.

Gilbert Diendére is also involved in the case on the same charges in addition to manipulating witnesses. Diendére was one of the chief chiefs of the army during the coup and later chief of staff of the armed forces. He already served a 20-year prison sentence in 2015 for a failed coup.

The investigation into the murder resumed in February 2020 after the court received documents released by France in connection with the crime. In the same year, a first reconstruction of the murder took place at the crime scene at the headquarters of the National Revolutionary Council in Ouagadougou.

Only then was it possible to bring the charges against the main defendants, including Blaise Compaoré, confirmed 34 years after the death of the African icon known locally as the “father of the revolution,” AFP-led advanced defense lawyers and civil parties.

A total of 14 people were charged by the court. According to the lawyers, more defendants were initially involved in the crime of the murder of the African icon, but “many of the accused died,” according to France 24.

Taboo for 27 years

Thomas Sankara was a Marxist revolutionary, also known as the “African Che Guevara”, who came to power in a 1983 coup. He was known for always wearing the military uniform and for rejecting a luxurious lifestyle.

But it has left its mark mainly through its politics. During his four years as president, he was the first African leader to denounce the danger of AIDS, speak out against the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, promote education and women’s rights, and also speak out against genital mutilation and polygamy.

He was killed during a coup in 1987, led by Blaise Compaoré, his comrade-in-arms, who then took his place. According to the newspaper Le Monde, Sankara’s murder was taboo for 27 years – a time commensurate with the presidency of Compaoré – as any attempt to investigate his death was blocked because, the then president argued, facts, ”writes Europa Press.

Compaoré was finally removed from the political landscape in 2014 after attempts were made to amend the constitution in order to stay in power longer. Popular protests against the president entered the streets and forced his resignation. He fled to Côte d’Ivoire, where he is supposed to still live.

After leaving power, suspicions of the crime were revived and an arrest warrant was issued in 2016. However, Côte d’Ivoire rejected the request. After applying for citizenship of the country, he cannot be extradited. Therefore, the process will take place in absentia.