Soy, palm oil and meat: what you eat in Europe destroys forests and the savannah surroundings

Soy, palm oil and meat – these are the three products imported by the European Union (EU) that contribute most to ensuring that this area continues to bear a high level of responsibility for the degradation and deforestation of vital ecosystems such as tropical forests, wetlands and savannahs. At a time when legislation is being prepared to combat deforestation directly related to consumption in Europe, the WWF (World Wild Fund for Nature) is presenting a report showing that the EU will cover 16% of the associated consumption in 2017 Deforestation was responsible for international trade, only exceeded by China (24%). Portugal is the sixth Member State with the highest per capita consumption related to deforestation related to international trade.