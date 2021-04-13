Railway investments and the third Tagus crossing at AML | opinion

In the official version approved by the government, PNI 2030 requires two major investments in railway infrastructure: a) the new high-speed line (AV) Lisbon / Oriente-Porto / Campanhã; b) Feasibility studies for the new Tajo level crossing as a structural condition on the Alentejo, Algarve and Spain routes and as a missing link in the AML rail network (Lisbon Metropolitan Area). These investments are decided and accepted with a view to implementing the two structural axes of the Iberian dimension: the Lisbon-Porto-Braga and Lisbon-Madrid links.