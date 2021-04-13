Poor students are not stupid, but the school doesn’t know that opinion

As a study, it is reported that migrant students in Portuguese schools are segregated. Anyone familiar with anthropological studies of invisibility, segregation and race knows that there is an intersection between “race”, economic situation and academic success. This means that migrants and racial groups are, on a large scale, some of the most vulnerable social segments and unfortunately school failure is a reality. It is a common doctrine in studies of school success that it depends on the educational level of the mother who most accompanies in the family (or in an exclusive state) children and adolescents of school age. It happens that the vast majority of these population groups also have a low level of education, which necessarily affects the educational success of relatives.

Segregation is therefore not an essential requirement for the sociological dynamics of the school in Portugal. What happens is first and foremost a permanent reproduction of school failure, which falls on economically invisible population groups, but is socially visible in the game of otherness, ie the “other”, both of which are invisible in their state of a priori social integration. as well as visible in terms of cultural / ethnic references.

At the same time, we are faced with another problem of a deeper school model that affects the economically most vulnerable population groups in a transversal way, regardless of their race, culture or nationality – that of school success. For better or for worse, school is the deepest laboratory for sociability and the economic future of the subjects. In liberal market societies, merit remains a crystallized social paradigm, ie an idea that takes into account the differences in the starting conditions not in theory but in practice and which glorifies success instead of happiness. This creates a problem when we evaluate school failure. Due to a lack of overhaul of the education system, school failure continues to be treated well, i.e. by retaining students rather than being addressed at the first sign. This is due both to the lack of school policy to reverse this situation and to the myth of success that works in the logic of survival of the fittest. It happens, however, that the strongest is not always the most intelligent, but the one who lives in the most stable socio-economic conditions, which is a class privilege that is generally reflected in the privilege of “race” and nationality. (Of course, the idea of ​​privilege is a terminological flaw that the social sciences need to revise by adopting a new label that is neither politicized nor opens the door to misreading.)

Then it happens that the maximum school failure, when treated in fine, the “fine” of “bonding” the student is applied to him, a new terminology for an old solution: the leadership. Now lead does not have a positive impact on the student’s life as he is transferred back to a new class where he hears newly learned knowledge without much motivation, but is usually transferred to a class of “repeat students”, which in the vast majority of cases it works on the same logic as the prison system: it encourages relapses, much more than reintegration. Conversely, promoting New Year’s Eve does not solve the knowledge acquisition problem as unprepared students go through the year. Because of this, the only solution is to step up monitoring of students early on when signs of failure appear. Otherwise, we will continue to apply a logic of market self-regulation to education, a measure that is proving ineffective.

A decade ago I ran a project across the country where I worked with several classes of “repeat students” where the teachers’ attitude towards conviction was obvious. And that is a serious and structural problem

Hence the problem of the migrant population and school success does not consist in the existence of a segregation policy, as this would imply the assumption that a policy has been developed for these population groups that does not exist (which does not mean that studies are not segregated for racist reasons such as it is obviously the case in private schools for economic reasons). The problem is, on the one hand, the unfavorable social fabric for such populations and, on the other hand, the inadequacy of schools to deal with failure before it manifests itself, by more effectively monitoring students and also by avoiding judging students for their difficulties, a situation that puts a heavy strain on the trust of children and young people. A decade ago I ran a project across the country where I worked with several classes of “repeat students” where the teachers’ attitude towards conviction was obvious. And that is a serious and structural problem.

The author writes according to the new orthographic convention