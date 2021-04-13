Johnson & Johnson’s vaccination delay changes routes to Portugal and Europe. What will happen from here? | Covid-19

Uncertainties about Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine continue to mount in Portugal and Europe after the North American company announced Tuesday morning a delay in deliveries to European territory. Will the vaccine arrive in the country on Thursday? Can it be given to the population or is it stored? It is certain that immunization of at least 1.25 million people against Covid-19 – the number of doses Portugal would receive from this manufacturer in April – could be jeopardized. Failure to enter would be a severe blow to the national vaccination schedule.