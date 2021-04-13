Is your city prepared for the next global crisis? | Covid-19

In 2020 there was no other topic for Urbanism Meetings like the one that the Municipality of Lisbon has been organizing since 2013. Covid-19 was there – it was everywhere! – and mobilized dozens of participants in eight sessions to reflect on how we should prepare our cities for the next global crisis. The conclusions, a kind of manifesto about the post-covid city that can be recreated in several places, will be presented online this Wednesday at 6 p.m. by the municipality and the scientific coordinator of this initiative, geographer João Ferrão.