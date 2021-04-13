Hong Kong announces changes to pro-Beijing electoral law and marks the December Hong Kong elections

The Hong Kong government announced Tuesday that the legislative council elections are scheduled for December 19, more than a year after the original date. Changes to the law to reform the electoral system were also announced on Tuesday, which, according to the opposition, represent a further measure by China against the pro-democracy movement.

The general election in China’s Special Administrative Region was scheduled for September last year, with high expectations from the democratic and anti-Beijing sectors, who led the polls but were postponed by Carrie Lam’s government due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The announcement of the new date was made by Lam taking into account the changes approved by the Executive Council under the guidance of Beijing. The government will be able to introduce new bills from mainland China – which could dramatically change Hong Kong’s already weak electoral system.

“We need to reflect these details in local legislation,” he went on, reporting on the 600-page English version of the bill that will form the basis for the legislation to be applied by the city authorities, Bloomberg cited.

Changes include creating new boundaries for the electorate, such as banning organizing public activities that encourage abstention, blank votes, or invalid votes. According to Lam, voters cannot be prevented from voting blank, but the position of the authorities will be different in actions aimed at manipulating the elections.

Electoral districts are also being expanded: out of five, ten districts are elected, from which candidates approved by the electoral committee are chosen.

“We all want the elections to be fair, so manipulations aimed at damaging or sabotaging the elections are not allowed,” the CEO said at a press conference on Tuesday.

“Patriot” law

These changes are part of an evolving Beijing strategy to redesign city elections. The most recent is the “Patriot” law, announced in March, which provides for the monitoring and selection of candidates for the electoral system in Hong Kong: firstly, the measure reduces the number of seats for MPs elected by the people; On the other hand, the presence of pro-Beijing candidates in the Legislative Council will be increased.

To select the political figures, the new electoral committee will review the candidates and work with the new national security agencies to ensure loyalty to Beijing. And only 20 candidates are directly elected by the population.

The reforms were not well received by pro-democracy figures and activists. As with the postponement of the elections, the changes are seen as another blow to the opposition inside and outside the Legislative Council and as growing Chinese interference in the semi-autonomous area.

At a time when many opposition figures are in jail or in exile, critics fear that voters will feel that their right to vote will be denied if candidates for their patriotism towards China are admitted.

Activist appeals to journalists

One of the pro-democracy figures, Jimmy Lai, who was arrested for collusion with foreign forces, wrote a letter to journalists in Hong Kong urging them to stand up despite restrictions on the freedom of the press on the territory. At the same time, however, he warned journalists not to “take any chances,” as “freedom of the press is a dangerous task,” according to The Guardian.

The arrest of the activist, founder of Apple Dailey newspaper, marked the beginning of the increasing repression by the authorities against freedom of the press in the city. Since then, the director of the public broadcaster RTHK has been replaced, politically sensitive programs have been canceled and a journalist has been persecuted for accessing a database to investigate police brutality.

However, Lai wrote that while the situation in Hong is deteriorating, “the journalist is responsible for upholding justice.” “That is exactly what we have to take care of and sustain ourselves. This era is crumbling ahead of us and it’s time to get up, ”he asked.