Google opens more than three thousand digital skills grants in Portugal job

Google Portugal announced this Tuesday the distribution of more than three thousand online training certificate scholarships in collaboration with the Portuguese Association for the Development of Communication (APDC) and the Institute for Employment and Vocational Training (IEFP). They have to be distributed by the end of the year.

The regional director of Google Portugal, Bernardo Correia, justified the initiative with the company’s commitment to “support the economic recovery and promote the education of all people in Portugal”.

“These training courses are part of Google’s professional certificates and are available on the Coursera platform. There are four: technical support for information technology, project management, data analysis and user experience design,” explained Bernardo Correia in a video conference meeting with journalists.

Bernardo Correia noted that these courses were created in these areas because they represent “high growth and above average pay” that “generally do not require a four-year degree and require no training or prior knowledge”. APDC and IEFP select the people who need these courses the most.

“We do not want to leave anyone behind in this digital transition,” said the regional director at Google.

“The idea of ​​these courses is to be at the speed of the trainee, that is, there is no pre-set time here, the course is about 125 hours and we expect people to do between eight and 10 hours a week,” explained Bernardo Correia, who is moving forward, expects about eight months “will be the normal term” to complete a course of this nature.

The initiative is supported by the Ministry of Labor, Solidarity and Social Security.

“We have one of the most powerful tools in the fight against inequality. Digital is currently one of the crucial tools to ensure that people are not left out,” said Labor Minister Ana Mendes Godinho. “And the big challenge is how we get the most of it and I think this is an example of how we get the most of it,” he said.

“Digital skills are absolutely essential,” said APDC President Rogério Carapuça, “not just to have more qualified jobs, but above all to have a job”. Right now, “Initiatives like these are fundamental to people’s lives. Our job is to find people and assemble the machine that is needed together with IEFP and Google, ”explained Carapuça.

In turn, IEFP President António Valadas da Silva, in collaboration with Google and APDC, expressed “satisfaction to be able to participate in this initiative” and stressed that this is the “qualification” of the assets, namely the unemployed, digital skills . “It is crucial and critical in order to meet the diverse challenges that the knowledge society brings with it for us and the digital transformation of the economy”, ie “the associated changes in relationships”, he emphasized.

The selection of candidates includes gender equality, 50% men and the other half women, with a “focus on the unemployed,” said Sandra Almeida, executive director of APDC. In addition, 50% of the selected candidates come from Lisbon and Porto and the remaining 50% from the rest of the country.

“We will monitor the candidates’ progress on the platform,” added the official, adding that the three thousand certificates are expected to be awarded by the end of the year.

Candidates cannot remain inactive on the platform for more than 15 days, otherwise they will lose their certificate. In addition, Google.org, Google’s philanthropic arm, will award more than 200 certificates, which the Youth Foundation, with the support of INCO, will distribute to people in situations of exclusion and vulnerability.

This initiative “is part of the effort to promote social inclusion and digital literacy in Portugal, a project in which we offer these grants and part of the commitments of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Google and the Portuguese State in October” the Regional Director.