France: The “law of separatism” makes the Senate “more robust” or “more divisive” France

The law that Emmanuel Macron tabled last year to combat separatism in Islam was strengthened by the Senate: for the right-wing opposition, which proposed and approved the changes, it is now “a more robust text” ready to serve its purpose the term Max Brisson of the Republican Party; The left opposing the project believes the law “to the point where it divides, weakens and stigmatizes,” accuses Eliane Assassi of the communist-majority CRCE group.