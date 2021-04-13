FC Porto removed from Chelsea in the Champions League | Soccer

A great goal, the candidate for the best of the year, didn’t hit FC Porto to secure a spot in the Champions League semi-finals. At the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium, Sérgio Conceição chose not to take major offensive risks for most of the game and the Porto manager’s strategy ultimately benefited the Londoners. In an almost always “gray” game, the “Dragons” achieved a victory (1-0), thanks to Taremi’s big goal in the discount period, but Chelsea’s 2-0 win a week ago guarantees the Londoners a place below the best four teams in the Champions 2020/21.