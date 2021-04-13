Covid19. Experts present data on the pandemic situation today. Marcelo listens to parties | Coronavirus

The President of the Republic, Prime Minister and party representatives will meet with public health experts at Infarmed headquarters this Tuesday. The meeting to update the country’s epidemiological situation starts at 10 a.m. The President of the Republic listens to parties with a seat in parliament via video conference on the renewal of the state of emergency until the end of April.

April 13, 2021, 7:54 a.m.

