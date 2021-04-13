Covid-19: Portugal registered five more deaths and 408 coronavirus cases

The country recorded five more deaths from Covid-19 and 408 new cases of infection caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. There are fewer 20 people in the hospital (459 total) and one fewer in intensive care units (118 total). There were 746 people who recovered from the infection.

The data was published this Tuesday in the Directorate-General for Health (DGS) epidemiological bulletin and relate to the information gathered throughout Monday.

The risk matrix was updated on Monday and resulted in a slight increase in both the transferability rate and the incidence per 100,000 population. The R