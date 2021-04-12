“Topo Gigio” turns 60 and returns to Portuguese television, rejuvenated by animation | watch TV

Once upon a time there was a rat, painful and ear, loving and cheeky, who entertained Portuguese children and sent them to bed in the 1970s and 80s. Their material was the sponge, their message was optimism, and their success was resounding. Since 1961 it has crossed borders and generations. Topo Gigio was a humble institution, a discreet landmark of the generation. When its creator, the Italian Maria Perego, died in 2019, thousands signaled her death as if part (the mouse) of her childhood had also disappeared. But this Monday Topo Gigio is back and a finished example of the circularity of audiovisual production and memory.