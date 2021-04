They asked the “neighborhoods” what they would do if they had money. They responded to social questions with creativity

They asked the “neighborhoods” what they would do if they had money. They responded to social questions with creativity

The deadline for complaints granted to supporters of the 774 applications included in the Healthy Neighborhood Program is April 19. Only after this period has expired can it be determined whether the 232 projects, which, according to the jury’s initial assessment, will exhaust the 10 million euros with which the program was created, will be retained.