The Porto municipal master plan should go to a vote in the Chamber in May City Hall of Porto

The time-consuming process of revising the Porto urban master plan is currently in two steps. However, if everything goes smoothly, he can still go to the meeting of the town hall and the municipal assembly in May to vote. Even so, if necessary, the community will have more time to complete the document, taking into account the postponement of the twice approved deadlines due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The situation of the PDM was presented at an extraordinary community meeting, the first session authorized to broadcast online in the city. On the sidelines of a discussion on several points to delimit six areas of urban redevelopment (ARU), City Councilor Pedro Baganha stated that the PDM will have to weight the 416 contributions made in the last phase of the public discussion, the drafting of the respective ordinance and the possible inclusion of some of these contributions in the final document.

PDM delayed urban renewal planning

In addition, the PDM could not be approved without a municipal plan for forests against fires, which had already been completed and had a positive opinion of the guardianship, the Institute for Nature and Forest Protection, but also in public consultation. “If there are no contributions that require you to change the document,” the church can approve it in May. At the same time, the PDM can be brought to the executive branch and to the community assembly.

The weight of the task of designing the new PDM in the urban planning team and the year the country leads to a pandemic were the justifications that incumbent Mayor Filipe Araújo referred to in order to award the new application for renovation of six urban redevelopment areas justify in town. City (Bonfim, Baixa, Massarelos, Foz Velha, Lapa and Lordelo do Ouro). That after three or six years, in the case of four of them, as deputy Francisco Carrapatoso of the PSD emphasized, the respective urban redevelopment operation that justifies their existence has not yet been approved.

Part of the city will continue to exist without the ARU

The Bloco de Esquerda questioned the interest in an ARU that, without the respective operating plans, only serves to grant tax advantages to the renovation of private buildings, which is not bad for the CDU in view of the effects of this requalification of the built-up. Filipe Araújo, on the other hand, defended that the impact of the existence of these ARUs on the redevelopment of the city was evident even without planning articulating public and private operations, and rejected the PSD and CDU proposals to expand these areas into a larger area or even across Porto to give more people access to tax benefits provided by law. A request also from the President of the Junta de Ramalde.

PAN’s Bebiana Cunha first questioned the boundaries of the Massarelos ARU on Rua do Ouro next to the Arrábida Bridge, which also includes the land of the controversial Arcada development. After Vice President Filipe Araújo made it clear that the ARU would only benefit rehabilitation measures and not new work, the MP insisted that the Arcada company, in December, a 50% discount on the phase of your company requested for the second due fees, in which exactly mentioning a point in the regulatory code that relates to urban operations in urban redevelopment areas.

When asked to clarify this case, Councilor Pedro Baganha did not even say whether the requested discount was granted or not, but added that in this case he did not agree with the understanding of the services. For the mayor with the Urbanism portfolio, there is an exemption or a discount on fees for new buildings, which can have a requalification effect in the area with a valid ARU, which is not the case. Massarelos is exactly one of those cases where the document has not yet been created. Pedro Baganha stated that he will find that in other similar cases the rebate application will be denied.