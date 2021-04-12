The Open Gardens Festival returns to Lisbon in May Green spaces

The 7th edition of the festival, which promotes “the most beautiful gardens in the city of Lisbon”, will take place again in a pandemic year. “In the year 2021, the spring, alien to the state of the world, decides to give us another gift with its blooming theater,” says the statement that the organization of the Jardins Abertos Festival sent the press.

This year’s edition of the festival has a personal and virtual format that “can expand the festival gardens to all houses” and will take place on the last two weekends in May (22/23 and 29/30 May).

In the context of a pandemic, the organization clarifies that the model of visiting the gardens and participating in activities complies with all the rules and guidelines of the General Directorate of Health in force at the time of the festival. “Since spring is still going on and we don’t want it to pass us by, the Jardins Abertos team invites everyone to safely participate,” emphasize the project managers.

The festival has been held since 2017 in collaboration with the Lisbon City Council and with the high sponsorship of the President of the Republic and aims to “promote a free event with visits to the city’s unique gardens and various gardening, sustainability and environmental issues to raise awareness that promote a positive relationship with nature in an urban context ”.

Free visits to public and private gardens, guided tours and guided tours, exhibitions, lectures and workshops for the whole family are offered on both weekends. In addition, the new edition contains “two secret gardens that will be opened for the first time as part of the festival”. In order to maintain secrecy, visits to these gardens are made with prior registration and their locations are only announced hours before the visit.

The organization also said the full program of the festival will be posted on the project’s website on May 3rd. Until it is published, the festival’s social networks will be used to share “the news for spring 2021”.

According to the organization, the project started four years ago with around 80 participants. However, last year the growth was notorious, with more than 200,000 holdings. Expectations are the best for the festival that will celebrate the spring of this year 2021.