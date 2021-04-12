The management of Semapa considers the counterpart to the OPA to be “cheap” companies

Semapa’s Board of Directors believed that the new consideration offered by Sodim under the OPA was timely and noted that this “must be taken into account” and is acceptable to shareholders.

“Semapa’s board of directors reiterates that they understand that the offer is timely and that its terms are reasonable,” said the statement to the Securities Market Commission (CMVM).

As part of the preliminary announcement of a public takeover offer (OPA), Sodim increased the consideration offered to Semapa by 6.8% from EUR 11.40 to EUR 12.17, as announced to the market on April 6th.

In February, Semapa announced that Sodim, the Queiroz Pereira family’s holding company, intended to make a “general and voluntary” takeover bid for the shares it does not hold in the company.

In the statement sent to CMVM on Monday, the management of the company, which operates in the pulp and paper (Navigator), cement (Secil) and environmental sectors, stressed that the counterpart of the offer “deserves and is likely to be considered by shareholders accepted “.

Sodim’s offer corresponds to a premium of 46.1% in relation to the weighted average price of Semapa shares on the market between March 11, 2020 and February 18, 2021 (8.33 euros).

On the other hand, this corresponds to a premium of 28.1% compared to the price on February 18, 2021 (9.50 euros) and 46.4% compared to the weighted average price of the shares on the Euronext Lisbon regulated market in the six months prior to the date of February 18, 2021, that’s 8.31 euros per share ”.

Sodim holds 71.906% of the share capital of Semapa through the subsidiary Cimo – Gestão de Participações, which corresponds to 73.167% of the voting rights of the target company.

The start of the offer is subject to several conditions described in the preliminary announcement, including the granting of prior registration of the offer by the CMVM.

In the trading session on Monday, Semapa’s shares fell 0.81% to EUR 12.20.