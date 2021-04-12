The historian Laura Castro has been appointed Regional Director for Northern Culture for Cultural Policy

Art historian, teacher and researcher Laura Castro has been named regional director for Northern Culture, a Ministry of Culture (MC) source announced by Lusa News Agency on Monday. According to the same source, Deputy Secretary of State for Culture and Heritage, Angela Ferreira, appointed Laura Castro as Regional Director for Northern Culture in an appointment order effective April 19.

Laura Castro will take the place of the former Regional Director for Northern Culture, the museologist António Ponte, who was selected in February of this year in an international competition to head the Soares dos Reis National Museum in Porto.

Laura Lucinda de Oliveira Castro holds a PhD in Art and Design from the University of Porto (UP) – Faculty of Fine Arts (2010) and a Masters in Art History from Universidade Nova de Lisboa – Faculty of Social and Human Sciences (1993). and a graduate UP Faculty of Letters. She is also a professor at the School of Arts of the Catholic University of Portugal, of which she was director between 2013 and 2017, and a researcher at the Center for Science and Technology Research of the Arts in the same school data of the MC.

Between the early 1990s and 2006 he served on the Porto City Council and worked with the Matosinhos City Council. He is a member of the International Association of Art Critics (AICA) and the Portuguese Association of Art Historians (APHA), of which he was a director between 2005 and 2009. He is also a member of the founding board of Lugar do Desenho – Fundação Júlio Resende, and was a member of the board of directors of this institution between 2009 and 2014 and between 2019 and 2020. Between 2015 and 2020 he was also Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Círculo de Cultura Teatral / Teatro Experimental do Porto.