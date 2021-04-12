Strategic Autonomy of the EU: The Life Mission of Generation X and Millennials Opinion

Strengthening the strategic autonomy of the European Union (EUSR) is the third priority of the Portuguese EU Presidency. This was not verbalized at the last council meeting before the new neo-expanding American president. This shows the lack of consensus among Member States on this matter. However, this is in contrast to important interventions by some European heads of state and government and for the time being ignores the surprising and unprecedented joint declaration by Spain and the Netherlands, which reaffirms the EUSR as a priority and opens the door to the revision of the treaties: “Limit – whenever possible and desirable – cases in which unanimity undermines the EU’s ability to act ”.

What is the AEUE? Who and what should it preserve? How do you currently inform national foreign policy – if at all? And why is there an urgent need to promote a public debate on this issue?

The concept emerged with the approval of the EU’s global strategy for foreign and security policy in 2016 amid the refugee crisis, the civil war in Syria and after the invasion of Ukraine. Since then, EU Council conclusions that do not include the term have been rare. The ability to act autonomously where and whenever needed and to work with allies whenever possible began with the eventual creation of a European army. However, the idea has evolved due to a multitude of threats to the European project that require a reduction in strategic dependencies and an increase in industrial resilience in specific and more sensitive areas such as health, defense, space, digital transition, energy or raw material.

In 2021 and in the context of the EU’s strategic agenda for 2019-2024, it seems clear that a national political commitment to the EUSR requires defending the revision of the Treaties and promoting the adoption of mechanisms to protect EU citizens, Your freedoms and the EU will encompass a European way of life while respecting the Union, yet open to the world.

The younger generations of Europeans (known as X and Millennial) may not know what the EUSD is, but they live as if it were already a reality. Be it Juliana, a journalist who was surprised by the closure of the borders in Denmark and visited a friend who was doing the European Voluntary Service there. or Dídio in Berlin, where he teaches Portuguese and works with music and sound for films. There are at least two generations for whom the European project is a matter of course and for whom the EUSR means long-term sustainability.

And this is the context in which the EUSR should be discussed: that of millions of transnational families who have been encouraged by the European dream, which has been proclaimed by the institutions of the Union for years, to build new life projects in which the meaning of Nation and borders is little more than a historical memory. On behalf of these Europeans, we reaffirm the fundamental importance of the EUSR. Without uncritical transatlantic nostalgia or submission to autocratic economic and financial flows, without regard to the essential values ​​of democratic liberalism and human rights.

The EUSR is the path that allows us to further reaffirm the EU as an area of ​​economic and social prosperity unprecedented in the world. With an economy that respects workers’ rights like no other of its strategic competitors. With an industry of new impetus, more technological and environmentally friendly, but more independent of the creativity in California (which remains her admirer) or of the raw materials extracted by Chinese public corporations (which continue to be her loyal customers). As a more accessible, inclusive and fair destination for millions of migrants from around the world, with no unworthy camps or forced re-education. And to enable transnational European citizenship with fewer bureaucratic obstacles to real freedom of movement in order to overcome and defeat nationalist, populist and sovereign autocratic ideologies.

Our space of political and cultural freedoms, the cult of plurality and diversity stands in opposition to identity, destructive and beguiling politics or orders of unique thinking. Our political culture and this European social project are very different from what is offered to the citizens of our American allies or our philosophical competitors (Russia, Turkey or China).

The AEUE will consolidate what the Union already is, although this is not always evident in the political discourse or in the economistic language of the nation-state ranking: the city that is already at the top of the hill. If not, let’s see – the EU: It is the largest market for goods and services. It is the largest issuer and recipient of FDI. it is the main economic partner of more than 80 countries (USA for just over 20 countries); it is the largest donor and financier of development aid; Imports from countries that benefit from development aid as much as the US, Canada, Japan and China combined; it is the biggest tourist destination; is the largest research and development employer in terms of percentage of total employment; it has the largest merchant navy, by flag registration; leads in the number of doctors per 100,000 population; has the highest life expectancy at birth and the highest healthy life expectancy compared to the US and China; Of the three, the EU has the most fixed broadband subscriptions per 100 inhabitants. it has by far the lowest Gini coefficient, which measures inequality; was the only one of the big three to increase military spending between 2014 and 2018 as a percentage of the total annual budget; systematically leads the ranking of medals at all Olympic Games (also excluding team sports); It has six of the ten happiest countries in the world. and 16 of the 30 highest human development index areas; After “Brexit”, the EU is consistently striving to take on a leading role in various financial market areas. and three of the main vaccines against Covid-19 are the result of research in their laboratories.

It is therefore sensible for Generation X and Millennial to want a new geopolitical framework for their future. An image that doesn’t just end up as a flag on the lapel of the new American “Alliance of Democracies”. That it is emancipated from new editions of the Marshall Plan or the silk routes – or sea routes to India. Free from any attempt to revive the old system of tax states in the Middle Kingdom. May it prepare us for when others return to Asia or when they show the true face of “Middle Class Foreign Policy” (“America First” 2.0?). To expand beyond alliances in the North Atlantic and look more to the Eastern Mediterranean or the South Atlantic. And to support the Quad Coalition in the Indo-Pacific – where the EU has the outermost regions and where French overseas territories vote for MPs.

Ensuring the success of the AEUE in the name of plurality and diversity is a life’s work for Generation X and Millennials. Just as winning World War II in the name of freedom or promoting political sources across Europe was in the name of equality for previous generations. It is our time

Thus, free from fatalism and cynicism, with small steps and with difficulty and penance, we will be able to continue building something unprecedented in human history: the slow overcoming of tribalisms in the name of shared and cosmopolitan values ​​by the best of us in the world Community, always taking into account the values ​​that we as Europeans have created and given to the world, also at the expense of a bloody, colonizing, exploitative and oppressive history inside and outside the continent.

Portugal is in good time to accelerate the inclusion of democratic processes in such a debate, whether under or outside the Council, in order to redefine its own foreign policy. This process can include sacrificing historical alliances, abandoning priorities as usual, and taking on new responsibilities in new subsidiarities. In any event, failure to promote such a debate will only help undermine the success of the EUSR. and the happiness and prosperity of the younger generations of Europeans depend on their success. The EUSR offers us a new moral and realistic framework that gives EU citizens greater security, security and institutional coherence.

The AEUE will define the rest of the life of those born after 1970 who were less socialized by the singing mornings, which can and should be constituted as a generation mission.

