Statistics Portugal: Sales of services fall by 20% in February Coronavirus

The turnover index for services exacerbated the decline for the third consecutive month, from a year-over-year decline of 16.5% in January to 20% in February, the most negative value since last June.

According to the National Statistics Institute (INE) released on Monday over the past 12 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic in Portugal, sales in this area of ​​activity fell by an average of 18.8%.

The indices for employment, wages and hours worked, adjusted for calendar effects, also showed a year-on-year decline of 9.5%, 8.3% and 25% (-8.5%, -7.6% and -16.5%) in January) order).

The yoy downsizing was the largest since January 2006, and since May 2020 the downsizing has not been as significant. The average decline over the past 12 months has been 16%, according to the INE.

The sections that contributed the most to the variation in the overall index, according to the INE, were accommodations, restaurants and the like, which continued to be the most negative contributor (-6.7 percentage points) due to the previous year, down 68% (-57.1% in January) , with accommodations showing a decrease of 85.2% (-78.5% in the previous month) and restaurants and the like declining by 62.2% in the investigation period (-49.3% in January)).

Wholesale, trade and repair of automobiles and motorcycles with a contribution of -6.2 percentage points was the second segment that weighed heavily on the overall result.

Information and communication activities were the only area that made a positive contribution (0.2 percentage points), from a year-on-year change of -1.7% in January to 2.8% in February.

The monthly change in the sales index was -5.4% (-0.1% in January).