Shooting at a school in Tennessee causes multiple injuries United States

Several people were injured in a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville, Tennessee, USA, the Reuters Agency said on Monday.

Among the injured, the vast majority of students are officers from the Knoxville Police Department, the authorities have confirmed in a post on the official Twitter account. The police asked the 180,000 residents to avoid the area.

The young people were isolated “in limited detention” inside the building and the parents were sent back to pick them up, the AFP news agency said. Several police officers and firefighters gathered near the school. This is evident from images shown on local television channels.

“The school building is secure and students who were not involved in the incident are already with their families,” said Bob Thomas, superintendent of the Knox School Group, in a post on the same social network this Monday.

Bob Thomas added that authorities are still investigating what happened and will provide more information later.

“School shootings have been a recurring scourge in the United States since the April 1999 Columbine, Colorado massacre. Given that this phenomenon is an “epidemic”, US President Joe Biden last week released measures to limit the proliferation of firearms in that country “.