Reboot Time: Speaking of Mental Health and Mental Health Opinion

April 2021.

After a year of overcoming the Covid epidemic, it is time to talk about us humans. The forgotten essence; the scandalous inner tear that signals the trauma; Pain with no name, shape, or history; The fear of having the feeling that life and death suddenly become almost synonymous with the inner meaning (subjective, obligatory) heralds the enormous feeling of foreignness that makes it easier for us psychologically in the face of a new, too new and adverse character because we are expropriating ourselves and who we are. We feel alien in ourselves. This period has razed our bonds and removed us from close and intimate relationships. Our relationships of good, beautiful and true. This time has placed us outside of us, outside of everything that is only and only essential to us.

In just one year, the Portuguese’s internal unrest has increased considerably. Fear, sadness, and fear grew exponentially in inner space, revealing what we had previously foreseen to be worrying. It happens – we have reached the first level of objective manifestation of how much this epidemic “taints” our psychology. We are therefore able to go back to the beginning, that is to say, to time, to start over the way of thinking about mental and psychological health.

Indeed, it could be very simple if, as Saint-Exupéry said in the famous book The Little Prince, we do not forget so often that the essential is invisible to the eyes. If we stayed present in our conscience and in the way of being and everyday being, the main thing is that we are made of. Just for love. After all, we are emotional beings who are endowed with unique abilities that enable us to think in an extraordinary way about the experience of life in all its variants and possibilities. The ability to be creative, because subjective, makes each of us a permanent builder of ourselves, others and the world in which we find ourselves (of which we belong), with which we interact and in which we intervene. We are psychological beings, sources and in human love relationships, and because we build and transform in them from birth to death, we are therefore also capable of exponential transformation. In love and only in love we learn to overcome obstacles, solve problems, overcome crises and rethink in order to take action again. It is also with each other and only and only in this way that we can continue, redesign, continue and make progress.

A year of crossing Covid-19 enables us all to begin devising a mental and mental health thought plan based on the forgotten characteristics (individual and universal). We need to change the paradigm about our purpose in life – which must of necessity be collective again. Here individualism dies. The distractions of mundane, superfluous, unnecessary, unbalanced and unbalanced, superficial and robotic things seem out of date and perverse in terms of their effectiveness in solving bigger problems like the one we are going through. More so, they are now revealing themselves to be wrong, losing bets, and leaving us all on the insides of the outside on the brink of a future abyss with no ability to jump into a full act of faith. But we have to jump because there is a smell of ash behind us.

You can only see well with your heart. Kindness, generosity, respect for others, solidarity, empathy, society, understanding, loyalty, sharing, creativity, innovation, simplicity, compassion, friendship, brotherhood, equality.

Let’s get back to basics. Let’s regain our mental and psychological health. We rise with the courage to just be who we always have been, without forgetting or robotizing. We will?