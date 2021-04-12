Leiria opens Polis route with new bridge to debut | Tours

On foot, while running or cycling, the residents of Leiria can “enjoy nature and nature in the heart of the city”, emphasizes the municipality in a statement. The new configuration of the section of the Polis route between São Romão and Jardim da Vala Real is now available for all tastes and all seasons.

According to the municipality, there are 1,870 meters of a route that is “safer, more comfortable and more inclusive” and contains specific lanes for each modality – a pedestrian zone and two cycle paths. But the improvements don’t stop there. In addition to the change of floor and the marking and signage, the project also renewed lighting and street furniture with wooden and stone benches for those who want to take a break.

Leiria City Council

The community also invested in cleaning up the land and removing vegetation and loose materials. The big news, however, is the new wooden bridge next to the Ponte dos Caniços.

Although the route has no capacity restriction, the municipality reiterates the need to comply with measures to combat the pandemic and the “rules for pedestrian and bicycle traffic”. Circulation in the appropriate area, priority for strollers, pregnant women and people with reduced mobility, care on group walks and use of the bicycle bell during the day or night to give an indication of the passage.

The requalification included an investment of 850 thousand euros, which was financed by the municipality. The remaining 3500 meters are still in the planning phase and no date has yet been set for the start of the renovation.