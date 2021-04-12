Jerónimo criticizes the government for resisting giving support to Covid-19

Communist General Secretary Jerónimo de Sousa criticized the government this Sunday for refusing to support those who had to cease work due to the pandemic, lamenting that the “high priority” was the deficit, not the people.

In a speech before the inauguration and the visit to the exhibitions “100 Years of Struggle in the Lisbon District” and “Plastic Art – 100 Years of 100 Artists” in the Gare Marítima de Alcântara in Lisbon, Jerónimo de Sousa pointed to a “profound injustice” in the distribution of the Support in the fight against the pandemic as “more than two thirds” went to companies, including companies from large economic groups, “and less than one third to social support”

“This week we saw the government continue to discriminate against self-employed people and small and medium-sized businesses, despite the significant drop in invoicing, and refuse to respond with the necessary support to those who have been forced to cease operations, by the government’s decision to Putting deficit criteria before responding to people’s problems, which is seen as a high priority, ”he said.

With the criticism of the socialist executive, the communist leader pointed out that the deficit was not only a priority “when it comes to guaranteeing the millions for the Novo Banco” or in the “tasks of the IT in tax pennies”.

Jerónimo de Sousa renewed the guarantees of party struggle “on several fronts and with a view to the problems of the people and the country and the solutions to respond to them”.

Among the structural problems and the new problems caused by covid-19, the chairman of the PCP stated that the life of the Portuguese was “already complicated”, “more difficult”, “without the government seeing the necessary answers” and who thinks that “it was possible to take to answer”.

“It is no coincidence that Portugal is one of the countries in the European Union where resources have been used the least to respond to the effects of the epidemic,” he complained. The two exhibitions opened are part of the party’s 100th anniversary, 100 years of PCP, which Jerónimo de Sousa described as “a life and a struggle of victories and defeats, advances and retreats and terrible enemies”.

“With this confidence that led us to April and turned us into a revolution, we are preparing today with the same confidence as always to celebrate its 47th anniversary throughout the country and here in Lisbon on Avenida da Freedom and reaffirming this side by side with fellow democrats and patriots: “April 25th always, fascism never again,” he said.

This week, the commission that sponsored the April 25, 1974 parade reported that it was in contact with the authorities to see if there were sanitary conditions for the celebration due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The news was published on Tuesday by the Diário de Notícias newspaper and confirmed to Lusa by Colonel Vasco Lourenço, president of the Associação 25 de Abril, one of the units that make up the commission to promote the parade that took place in 2020 because of the pandemic .

Jerónimo de Sousa had already announced on March 22nd that the party would “actively take part in the demonstrations” to commemorate April 25th, if it was possible to carry them out in compliance with hygiene regulations.