Ihor case: prosecutor drops qualified murder and calls for different penalties for SEF inspectors justice

This Monday, the public prosecutor’s office demanded different penalties for inspectors from the Foreigners and Border Service (SEF). Leonor Machado, who is following the process, wants Bruno Sousa, who has less experience than the others and has been “influenced by his colleagues”, not to have a sentence of less than eight years and Duarte Laja and Luís Silva to have a sentence of no less than 13 years. However, prosecutors dropped the crime of qualified murder for which they were charged and replaced it with offenses against qualified physical integrity exacerbated by the outcome of Ihor Homenyuk’s death on March 12, 2020.