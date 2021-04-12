France bans domestic flights that can be replaced by trains aviation

After a heated debate in the French National Assembly over the weekend, the House of Commons approved a ban on domestic flights if there is an alternative to a direct train journey of up to two and a half hours.

The measure is part of a law to combat climate change, which provides for a 40% reduction in the country’s CO2 emissions by 2030 compared to 1990 and foresees the end of flights between Orly airport in the south of Paris to Nantes or Bordeaux, for example , without connecting flights.

However, the approved law turns out to be a watered-down version of one of the recommendations of the Citizens’ Climate Convention, drafted in 2019 by French President Emmanuel Macron, which argued that the measure should be imposed on all flights that could be replaced by train travel of up to four hours.

“We decided to spend two and a half hours because after four hours there was a risk of isolating inland areas, including the great Massif Central, which would be unfair,” argued French Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari.

While several MPs opposed the measure, including socialist Joël Aviragnet, who pointed to “disproportionate human costs” and a possible loss of jobs in the aviation sector, already weakened by restrictions imposed in the fight against the pandemic, many voices were raised against it the shortening to two and a half hours, which condemns the “emptying” of the measure.

The original version, defending the UFC-Que Choisir consumer association, would have “a real impact” on reducing CO2 emissions without adversely affecting travel time or prices. “An aircraft emits an average of 77 times more CO2 per passenger on these routes than a train [até quatro horas]although the train is cheaper and the time lost is limited to 40 minutes, ”stresses the British newspaper The Guardian. “The government’s decision is actually aimed at dumping the level of their substance.”

Details of the exact routes that will be banned will be published in the final legislative decree. However, it is known that departure flights from Paris to Nantes or Bordeaux (excluding connecting flights) are suspended, while flights to Toulouse (four hours by train) or Nice (around six hours) are absent.

A year ago, the agreement on the French state support plan for Air France-KLM already provided for the cancellation of some domestic flights, but the new decree now prevents all other airlines from operating on the banned routes. According to the airline’s executive president, the company’s goal is to reduce the number of domestic routes on French territory by 40% by the end of the year.

The discussion about the measure takes place a few days after the approval of the program to support the air carriers by the European Commission, with which the French state becomes the main shareholder with almost 30%. However, the industry minister rejected criticism that this was not the time to restrict the aviation sector and deal with the pandemic, and found no contradictions between bailing out the aviation company and approving the climate law.

“We know that aviation contributes to this [para o aumento de] Carbon dioxide and that we have to reduce emissions due to climate change. We also have to support our companies and not leave them behind, ”he told Europe 1 Radio.

After the vote in the National Assembly, the bill now goes to the Senate, the upper house of parliament, before a third and final vote in the lower house.

In June last year, Austria introduced similar measures: a ban on domestic flights, which could be replaced by train journeys of up to three hours, and a new tax of € 30 paid by passengers on flights over distances of less than 350 kilometers becomes.