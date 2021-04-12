Empathy | Opinion | PUBLICITY

I will tell a story first. A 50-year-old woman was arrested again in a neighborhood where I work after numerous doses of various drugs were discovered in her home. Dona X spent more than half of her life in Portugal and had always lived in the slum area when she arrived. After starting his professional life in the cleaning industry, he gained precarious and poorly paid work for many years. Sometimes the bond was so precarious that they didn’t even pay for a job well done. Until the opportunity arose to become a drug dealer. He gained financial stability that enabled him to feed his children decently and dream of saving some money on renovating and building a house in his homeland. I recognize the legitimacy of her arrest and cannot help but feel empathy for this woman’s path in life. In that sense, if asked to play a role in her rehabilitation, she would try to work with her and her family to find an alternative way to achieve the most basic human rights (decent home and food for herself and her) dream (retirement and at home on your land) without having to return to human trafficking.

Mutual empathy is essential in this process. The ability to see ourselves in the state of the other is one of the qualities that lead us to act like humans. In fact, the way that racism and Nazism try to prevail is always to inflict an atrocity on others in order to break the possibility of generating empathy. Of the Jews they said they had stolen and tried to conquer the hegemonic power of the world, of the Gypsies they said they were a threat to the superior Aryan race, of the Communists they said they had young children for breakfast. However, this strategy was not lost in time. Even today we do not want people who come to our coast to be in misery under our conditions and ask for help to be seen as refugees fleeing war, misery and a life without a future, but as usurpers with their “iPhone” – and criminal potential risks that endanger our security.

Let us jump to our partisan reality and the announcement of Suzana Garcia as a candidate for Amadora City Council with the support of the PSD and, yet to be formalized, the CDS-PP. Garcia is one of the main media faces in trying to break the bonds of empathy between people and, as you can read in his first interview as a candidate (Expresso), a fundamental piece in legitimizing the hate speech of the far right in Portugal. But it is no coincidence that Garcia is fighting for Amadora. Known a few decades ago to be composed mainly of united, demanding and immense revolutionary workers, the community has been massacred by all crises and admitted the construction of barriers and walls between exploited and very exploited, fixed and miserable.

Building hatred will not be a novelty that will transport Suzana Garcia to Amadora, but will find fertile and well-prepared land that the current Mayor of Amadora, Carla Tavares, has elected from the PS. During his tenure as president, houses were deliberately demolished and the rubble left in place, not only to showcase power, but above all to create poorer sanitary conditions for the remaining people. During his tenure as president, families were paid to leave the county. During his tenure as president, video surveillance of community security was carried out ignoring the root of the problems. During his tenure as President, all agents at the Alfragide Police Station were accused of lying and, for the most part, behaving in a racist manner, without Carla Tavares showing the slightest public solidarity with the victims, his citizens.

Back to the first story, it is not difficult to predict that when Dona X leaves prison, she will take her place in the drug trade again and be arrested every day – before she can make her nest egg for reform. It would be much more economical and useful for everyone if Dona X got a house, a job with rights, and some reform that she would most likely give in order to live her final days well in her country. It would lose the drug trafficking system that these pedestrians need to ensure good distribution and the hate speech that also depends on the human trafficking system going up.

Empathy as the ability to listen and to put ourselves in the place of another person (not to be confused with the aestheticization of misery) is crucial in developing strategies for emancipation and real political transformation.