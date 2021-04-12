Economists advocate stronger business support and reforms beyond the PRR opinion

The beginning of 2021 is marked by a serious worsening of the pandemic situation in Portugal, which dictated the mandatory new entrapment and thus delayed the turning point for the desired economic recovery.

Portugal is now preparing to start the deflation process with temporarily controlled pandemics, but the vaccination process will take a long time and the group immunity that will allow a return to normal is still uncertain.

2020 ended even better than the original forecast with a record GDP decline of 7.6% and a deficit of 5.7% of GDP, leading to a 10 percentage point increase in the national debt ratio to 133.6% (of GDP) contributed).

Regarding the recovery of the economy, 34% of the members of the Order of Economists expect positive but moderate growth as early as 2021. 30% only expect this growth in 2022; and 19%, more pessimistic, admit that any delays in vaccination could jeopardize growth through at least 2023, among other things. After all, 15% are more optimistic and expect growth of more than 2% as early as 2021.

According to recently published estimates for this year, the Council for Public Finance sees GDP growth of 3.3%, but below the 3.9% estimated in the Banco de Portugal’s March economic bulletin.

The first quarter focused on the discussion of the Recovery and Resilience Plan (PRR), which, based on the strategic vision 2020-2030, defines the origin of funding from the European Union. Among the various programs, Portugal is expected to receive around EUR 61 billion in grants over the next decade.

Regarding the adequacy of the European response, on a scale from 1 to 5, respondents feel that the amount provided is reasonable (3.05) and that the guidelines and procedure for using the funds (2.54) are moderate the speed and timing of implementation (2.42) and the ability to monitor the funds (2.37) are appropriate, which results in a poorer rating.

According to the government, 33% of the € 13.9 billion available for grants will go directly to the private sector, although some public investment will inevitably lead businesses to contract out services, public works or equipment can be achieved.

In terms of the public / private sector distribution, only 19% consider this appropriate, with 5% requiring a higher weight for the public sector, 11% defending identical allocations, and 65% believing that the private sector has a bigger role to play should.

Objectively, for 14% of members, the proportion directed to the private sector should be 33% or less; for 19% between 33% and 49%; for 53% between 50% and 66%; and for the remaining 14% of respondents, the allocation to the private sector should be greater than 66%.

Regarding the 14.2 billion euros available as a loan, the government plans to use only 2.7 billion euros, which is what 36% of members think that this amount is reasonable. Since these loans are recorded as public debt, 20% believe the usage should be less. However, given the emergency, 44% would be in favor of higher usage.

In general, members surveyed using this barometer show some uncertainty about the effectiveness of the PRR in reversing the negative effects of the pandemic. The general level of confidence is 2.75 on a scale from 1 (not confident) to 5 (trusting).

The three areas where the program is expected to have the greatest impact are the national health system (59.4%), investment and innovation (56.4%) and digital transformation (44.5%). In addition, the main barriers to growth were identified: bureaucracy, justice and contextual costs; the capital and liquidity situation of companies; the tax burden; bad credit and default – and national debt.

Based on this analysis and taking into account the general recommendations that the Order of Economists has consistently put forward, it is necessary to go beyond the PRR in order to create a more competitive economy that guarantees Portugal a horizon of prosperity. This program will certainly have a positive impact, but it is necessary to guarantee additional support to companies that create value. Portugal needs to be repositioned in the medium and long term in order to encourage reindustrialization and internationalization of the economy, strengthen the skills of the Portuguese and align them with the new areas of competitive advantage, and encourage reinvestment of profits through tax reforms at the IRC level and weight reduction public debt and lowering the contextual costs in order to make Portugal more attractive to foreign direct investment and to reduce the risk of external shocks to the country.

The authors write according to the new orthographic agreement