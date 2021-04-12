Covid-19: Pfizer’s vaccine is traded at almost 20 euros per dose Coronavirus

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov announced that the unit price of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 is rising at a time when Europe is being forced to look for new deals to meet the group immunity target during the summer, while there are delays in the order.

According to the Expresso newspaper, Borissov said this Sunday that the price of each dose of vaccine developed through the American pharmaceutical company’s partnership with the German company has increased so much that contracts are being negotiated at a unit price of 19.5 euros. more than 63% than the starting price.

“THE [vacina da] Pfizer cost 12 euros, then rose to 15.50. Contracts are signed [pela Comissão Europeia (CE)] for 900 million vaccines at a price of 19.50 euros, ”said the Bulgarian Prime Minister on the European news website Euractiv.

The European Commission confirmed this Monday that it was negotiating the purchase of around two billion vaccines, but has not confirmed the purchase prices of the cans or the company it is in talks with.

“We’re not talking about the prices of potential contracts. The aim is to be prepared for 2022 and beyond. We found that it would take almost two billion doses to meet the challenges, ”said Stefan De Keersmaecker, Commission spokesman.

According to the Bulgarian Prime Minister, the challenges are related to the new variants of the virus. At this moment the greatest fear about the French variant arises. There is also concern about the possibility of other variations that may arise.

Medicines are also not free from the risks of new strains. An Israeli study published this Sunday found that the South African variant (B.1.351) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is more resistant to the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine than the British did not specify the level of resistance.

“19.50 euros for 900 million [de doses] it will cost almost 18 billion, ”warned Borissov, recalling the need to set higher budgets for vaccination programs.

Stefan De Keersmaecker said the European Commission had decided to buy an additional two billion cans in order to “be well prepared between 2022 and 2023” in terms of responding to the risks associated with the new variants. However, it has not been confirmed whether negotiations have been held with Pfizer to purchase such 900 million cans at EUR 19.50 per unit.

The Commission does not disclose the prices at which Covid-19 vaccines were negotiated, but Belgian Foreign Minister Eva De Bleeker shared a table showing the prices negotiated by the European Union in December. Reuters was able to determine that the European Union agreed to pay Pfizer-BioNTech 12 and 15.5 euros per unit, which is well above the unit price of the AstraZeneca cans, which cost 1.78 euros.