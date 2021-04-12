Analyze controversial moves in early league games
I understand that coaches react in a less correct way in certain situations, contexts or moments either through actions, words, attitudes or behavior, because I know from experience all the pressures and the environment that a game has. Now that the “cold” and moments later in the press conferences does not give an acceptance of guilt or reckless act and thus an apology, I no longer accept it. In football, as in life, it can’t be worth everything.