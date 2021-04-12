Amanda Gorman’s books will be presented this year in Portugal by Presença | publishes books

The Editorial Presença will publish in Portugal the three books by Amanda Gorman, the young American poet and activist who gained worldwide fame at the inauguration of the poem The Hill We Climb at the inauguration of Joe Biden.

Amanda Gorman, 23, became the youngest to speak at the inauguration of a President of the United States, and her notoriety has led several countries to show interest in translating her work, a process that has not been easy has proven to be difficult to choose the translator.

In Portugal the poem The Hill We Climb had already been translated by the poet Raquel Lima and published by Casa Fernando Pessoa.

This Monday, the Presença editorial team announced that they would publish Amanda Gorman’s three books later this year – two poetry titles in bilingual editions and an illustrated children’s book – with a translation by Carla Fernandes, translator. Journalist and cultural programmer.

With a foreword by Oprah Winfrey, The Hill We Climb will be available in Portuguese bookstores in the first half of 2021.

At Rentrée, Editorial Presença will publish the poem The Hill We Climb and other poems and Change Sings, a children’s book illustrated by Loren Long.

Journalist, translator and cultural producer Carla Fernandes is from Angola. She grew up in Portugal and has studied and devoted herself since 2005 to topics related to African and Afro-descendant communities in Portugal and Germany Information can be found in your professional profile.

In 2015 he founded Afrolis – Associação Cultural, an organization that aims to promote cultural expression and develop new identity narratives of people of African origin through identification, investigation and sharing of knowledge.

Amanda Gorman’s translation has been embroiled in some controversy related to the choice of translator, which began with Marieke Lucas Rijneveld in the Netherlands in February.

The International Booker Award, which identifies itself as a non-binary person and therefore does not use masculine or feminine pronouns, abandoned the translation of Amanda Gorman into Dutch after a cry of protest that broke out on social media and sparked by the journalist and cultural worker The Black Activist Janice Deul gave a media stage and wrote an opinion piece in the Dutch newspaper De Volkskrant, in which she was concerned about the possibility of a “white translation for Amanda Gorman’s poems”, an “incomprehensible choice”.

For Janice Deul it was “a missed opportunity”, the choice of someone with no experience in translation and who was not an “artist with the spoken word”, young, female and admittedly black “, because Marieke Lucas Rijneveld” knows not “- binary and has no experience in the field, ”reported AFP at the time.

The invitation came from the publisher Meulenhoff, who saw Marieke Lucas Rijneveld as “the dream person for the translation” and, even after accepting the author’s decision to leave the company, repeated that she had kept her choice.

According to The Guardian, Dutch publisher Amanda Gorman herself chose Marieke Lucas Rijneveld, 29, to translate her words.

The following month a similar situation occurred with the Catalan writer Victor Obiols, who was removed from the translation of the poem The Hill We Climb by Amanda Gorman because he did not have the appropriate “profile”.

“I was told that I was not suitable […]. They didn’t question my qualities, but they were looking for a different profile, that of a young, activist and preferably black woman, “Victor Obiols told AFP, referring to the decision of the Catalan publisher who recognized the North American editor as Right to define the “desired conditions” and the “right person” for the translation.

Victor Obiols received a request from Univers in Barcelona to publish a bilingual English-Catalan edition of the poem The Hill We Climb with a foreword by Oprah Winfrey in April.

Victor Obiols accepted the invitation to translate Amanda Gorman with “great enthusiasm” because he liked what he heard her recite in Washington and the opportunity to enter her universe, he said to Efe.

After the translation was delivered he received a call from Univers to ask if he was practicing any kind of activism, to which he replied that he was part of the PEN Catalã which, among other things, “defends persecuted writers” and not -Writers – Government organization “Água to the Sahel”, with which he traveled to Burkina Faso, and recalled that he gave recitals of African black poetry all over Catalonia.

Still, the editor was informed by the United States that Obiols was “not the right person,” the writer said, saying he did not know whether the rejection was from the editor of the original version or from the young African-American poet’s agents.

“It is a very complex subject that cannot be treated lightly. But if I can’t translate a poet because she’s a young, black American of the 21st century, then I can’t translate Homer either because I am not a Greek of the 8th century BC or I couldn’t have translated Shakespeare because I I am not a 16th century Englishman, ”added the Catalan writer.

Amanda Gorman joins the Editorial Presença catalog, which already includes names like Malala Yousafzai, Bana Alabed, Greta Thunberg and, more recently, Gitanjali Rao, Time Magazine’s first-ever Kid of the Year winner, The Bet Again and inspiring female voices in the most diverse areas of the performance underlines the publisher.