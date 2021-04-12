After all, does the EU want to expand or not? Isabel Santos and Paulo Rangel in conversation about the expansion of the Union Podcast on the state of the Union

After all, does the EU want to expand or not? Isabel Santos and Paulo Rangel in conversation about the expansion of the Union Podcast on the state of the Union

In episode 7 of the Estado da União podcast, journalist Rui Pedro Paiva moderates a conversation with MPs Isabel Santos from the Socialist Party and Paulo Rangel from the PSD to reflect on the enlargement process of the EU.

There are currently five countries with candidate status for EU accession: Albania, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Turkey. There are also two other potential candidates, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo.

We leave a few more suggestions for seeing and hearing Europe. How about a look at the world from Eastern European cinema? On the Filmin platform you will find collections such as Matrioskars or the Muros collection. On the Mubi platform, which is devoted to more cult films, you can find a list of suggestions about the fabulous world of Eastern European cinema. If you prefer something lighter, Netflix also has a section dedicated to Eastern European films and series.

The state of the Union is a space for debate on the present and the future of the European project in the face of the great challenges facing the Union and the place of Portugal and its citizens in European travel destinations.

Subscribe to State of the Union for Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud, or any other podcast application.

Get to know the PÚBLICO podcasts at Público.pt / podcasts.

This program is supported by the European Parliament.