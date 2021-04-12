A patriarchy backfired opinion

The bad thing about spending so much time following the same rules is that we end up questioning them. I realize that I have already touched on an urgent issue of Portuguese onomastics here, but it is time to return to the current issue in view of the epidemic that plagues my esteemed contemporaries who, in the 1930s, decided to have many beautiful families to found .

Now the conventions say that when the marriage is consummated, it is the woman who must proudly bear the man’s last name and never the other way around. For example, let’s imagine a certain Inês who decides to marry a certain Manuel, her nickname Sousa, he nickname Silva. The rules then say that when Inês Sousa is signed the documents will become Inês Silva and that our Manuel will remain the emperor of his immutable Silva. Of course, the things of patriarchy are anchored in our culture.

Is this human need strange – or should I say masculine? – to name everything, whether mobile or immobile. The Ford got the name of its inventor, the street the name of the painter, the cupboy the name of the dictator and the woman the name of the man he believes to be his owner. What the armed guy of the owner never noticed is that because of his stupid rule he has excluded himself from what appeared to him by divine determination.

Now imagine our Silva decides to be parents. They call Arthur the Little One, and so we have a Silva family, as the rules of decency say. The photo shoot bears the name Artur Sousa Silva on his ID. Like her mother Inês Sousa Silva. The poor father is just a Manuel Silva. The patriarchy, with the mania of owning the whole house, was finally around the corner. If the family decides to put a small sign next to the post with the words that will ensure that Sousa Silva lives there, our Manuel will be left without an address.

And a solution for this in view of the state of the law? I have two proposals and none of them need votes in the Assembly of the Republic. The first is this: when I get married, I want to keep the bride’s nickname, so there will be no lack of commitment to start a new family. I will be Sousa Silva and she will be too. Same in everything, including nicknames. The second is the most likely: don’t get married. She’s got her nickname, I’ll keep mine. And later, when there is a child, it will be the sum of our nicknames, which is effective and laudable poetry. And so we’re going to bypass the patriarchy shot, which backfired without anyone seeming to notice.