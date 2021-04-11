Zero calls for the containment of mining projects to environment legislation

Consultations on new applications for mining concessions must be suspended until the regulation of the law announced more than six months ago comes into force. The environmental group Zero urged the Ministry of the Environment and Climate Protection to issue a letter calling for the park to also cancel ongoing public consultations for the exploration of gold and other minerals in the Banjas concession projects. the Serras do Porto and the “Borralha” concession to reactivate tungsten mining in Montalegre.