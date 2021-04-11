When MPs bow down to China Opinion

When around 40 journalists from Macau TV and Radio (TDM) were informed through nine specific measures that the censorship had been made official, they reacted boldly. The meeting of the Republic’s Foreign Affairs Committee shamelessly bowed to the Chinese government and denied the censorship as if dozens of journalists had had a collective hallucination. With a few exceptions, it is difficult to say which of the MPs went under the most.

The TDM Executive Committee informed journalists in March that they should begin promoting “patriotism” and not divulge any information or opinions contrary to the policies and actions of the governments of China and Macau – guidelines that add to their disclosure and support obligations would be.

The journalists were outraged: They did not want to go from journalists to supporters of governments and to delegates of political propaganda and turn a blind eye to facts and opposing opinions. The alarm went off in the community, they took internal action, demanded that they continue to be treated as journalists and that the public continue to be respected as public.

Six resigned and lost jobs. They rejected a position of responsibility not to support the censors. Those who stayed stiffened their demands and vowed to remain true to the structuring values ​​of journalism. The two Macau, Chinese, Portuguese and English journalists ‘associations, the Portuguese Journalists’ Union and Reporters Without Borders voiced their concerns or protests.

Portuguese media reported, heard countless sources confirming the censorship and told the drama, both from those who left and those who stayed with TDM. Frederico Moreno mentioned numerous people from Macau who refused to speak to Antena 1 out of fear.

150 Portuguese journalists wrote a letter to the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Assembly of the Republic (AR Commission) calling for censorship to be rejected and for verification of compliance with the Portugal-China Joint Declaration on Macau, so that the Government of China has not violated this bilateral treaty and has guaranteed that it will respect the freedoms it guaranteed Portugal in 1987.

Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva did just that: for the first time – in the 20 years since the transfer from Macau to China – he invoked the Joint Declaration in which the Chinese government was asked in political language to keep its promise with respect before the way of life and freedoms in Macau.

The HR commission met after the letter from the 150 journalists and denied the censorship thousands of kilometers away and affirmed China’s good faith. Sérgio Sousa Pinto, President of the Commission, played the role he always plays when the word “China” appears on his visual or acoustic horizon: he is the first to bow. The deputy José Cesário does the same, but always with little effort. Your views are well known in Macau.

Sousa Pinto was distracted, broadly identifying what actually motivates most Portuguese politicians about Macau. No, it’s not Macau. But “relations between Portugal and the People’s Republic of China”. Sousa Pinto accepts that Macau can get used to Portugal’s interests. Read: the investment of essentially Chinese public capital in Portugal. Kant must have turned around three times.

MPs from PS, PSD and PCP concluded that there is freedom of the press in Macau. Paulo Pisco believed that “there is no point in creating a problem where it does not exist” because “the Portuguese press is completely free to do the job”. This is not just wrong. It’s offensive. And it irresponsibly puts these Portuguese journalists in a position of vulnerability.

Why did six journalists leave TDM? Why have four journalists’ associations issued statements expressing their opposition? Why do countless media sources in Portugal and Hong Kong claim that there is censorship in Macau? Why has our foreign minister called China to its senses? Why will 150 journalists band together in a false illusion of censorship? To censor a journalist is to break the fingers of a pianist.

Through the voice of these MPs, Portugal contradicted dozens of Portuguese journalists as if they were scammers or victims of collective deception. The theory of alternative facts appears to have entered the Assembly of the Republic.

MEP João Oliveira, who was faced with a letter of solidarity from 150 journalists, many of whom were closely associated with Macau, referred to the “imitation of the events in Hong Kong” – a sign of appalling misinformation – “maneuvers” and “elements” of ” Destabilization”. That is wrong and unfair. Seditious and dangerous.

The so-called HR Commission has done a terrible job for Macau, Portugal and humanity. Portugal experienced half a century of censorship (greater than that of Macau). Many militants from the parties that make up the commission suffered under the Salazar regime. But the skin of others doesn’t seem to be our skin

It is irresponsible to suggest that those who courageously speak out against censorship are using destabilizing maneuvers in an autonomous region of the People’s Republic of China (the state most journalists in the world arrest). Among the alleged destabilizers are noble names in Portuguese journalism. To highlight citizens as possible destabilizers in a PR region in China is frivolous.

The Parliamentary Commission could easily have criticized the censorship of the Macau authorities and adopted a position similar to that of the Foreign Minister without harassing the Chinese government in general over the strong and growing human rights violations in China. After making the decision to shrink, he despised serious and courageous journalists, shamed the Portuguese nation, behaved unworthily by parliament and sent a dangerous message to the Chinese government that everything is allowed and there are no red lines.

They praised their smallness very much.

A parliamentary commission denies dozens of journalists and denies that the censorship dictated in the form of nine specific measures without evidence stems from the well-known “mutability of the past and denial of objective reality” written by Orwell in 1984.