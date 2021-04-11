This Wednesday Portugal will receive the first 30,000 vaccines from Janssen | Coronavirus

Janssen’s first 30,000 vaccines against Covid-19 will arrive in Portugal this Wednesday. The Johnson & Johnson Group’s pharmacist’s vaccine differs from the other three (Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca) in that it is a single dose that can be stored in a regular refrigerator for three months, which reduces the logistics of distribution and ease of use. With this reinforcement, Portugal will have 1.9 million doses of vaccine available this month of April.