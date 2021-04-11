The “sick” | Opinion | PUBLICITY

PÚBLICO is not compatible with Internet Explorer 10 or lower. Please update your browser.

We complain about how time erases what should be remembered, but to be honest, time also does a favor of erasing a lot of what deserves to be forgotten.

April 11, 2021

opinion

