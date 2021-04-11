The price wind is blowing west: Chloé Zhao and “Nomadland” win in the Directors’ Guild | movie theater

Two weeks before the Oscars, a title and a name stand out: Nomadland – Survive in America and Chloé Zhao, its director. At dawn that Sunday, the Directors Guild of America (DGA) gave Zhao their final push and made history with her. The Chinese director was the first non-white woman to receive the award from the organization and only the second in her 73 years to receive its highest award. Her predecessor is the only woman to receive an Oscar for best performance, Kathryn Bigelow.