The paper school with the digital school infect education

The Covid-19 pandemic included the multiple closings of daycare centers, schools and universities across the country, the cessation of all classroom activities and the restriction of students and teachers in their homes. Therefore, the academic years 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 will go down in the history of education. First, for the negative reasons associated with the social, emotional, psychological and physical consequences of interrupting face-to-face training. But also because they made it visible and made it possible to become aware of the needs and possibilities of the education system in order to guarantee equal educational opportunities, the involvement of parents and the use of a teaching-learning process that is more closely related to the current life context of connected is children and adolescents.