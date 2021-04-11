The pandemic contributed to one of the largest reductions in coronavirus pollutant emissions

The reduction in coal consumption and the decline in economic activity in 2020 due to the pandemic resulted in one of the biggest changes in pollutant emissions in Portugal, which decreased by 24% among the top ten most polluting units, according to ZERO.

The information was published this Saturday in a statement by ZERO – Associação Terrestre Sustentável based on the registration of emissions related to the European emissions license trading, which enables the ranking of the most polluting installations or companies in Portugal in 2020 in terms of emissions of carbon dioxide , the main greenhouse gas causing climate change.

According to the analysis by ZERO, which only took into account emissions from intra-European flights, TAP recorded the largest decrease in emissions, losing nine positions and exiting the “top 10” most polluting companies, followed by the Pego coal power plant, which took eight places lowered on the list of the environmental association.

Both the national aviation company with 76% fewer emissions and the coal-fired power station Pego, where 68% fewer carbon dioxide emissions were recorded, left the list of the 10 most polluting units in 2020.

“If we take into account the total number of companies in the top ten in 2020, their emissions decrease by 24% compared to the previous year, which is a direct result of the effects of the pandemic,” the association emphasized. in the note revealed today.

According to the environmental association, “several industrial plants will rise in the ranking, but will have lower emissions in 2020 compared to 2019”.

After the Central Sérmica Térmica de Sines closed on January 15, the installation that “always took first place up to and including 2019,” emphasized Zero, the Sines refinery began to take first place in the list of devices that are more produce carbon dioxide emissions.

The biggest increase from 2019 to last year, on the other hand, was the natural gas-powered Pego combined cycle power plant.

“Between 2019 and 2020, the ranking among the largest emitters underwent one of the biggest changes of all time for two reasons: the end of the use of coal in power generation in 2021 with a very noticeable drop in 2020 and the drop in economic activity in 2020, linked to the effects of the pandemic, ”said ZERO.

The association emphasized that the “Top 10” are dominated by the refinery sector, electricity generation from the combustion of natural gas, electricity generation in Sines with coal and the cement sector.

“In the ten largest units there are now three cement companies (Cimpor – Alhandra, Cimpor – Souselas and Secil – Outão), which shows the relevance of this sector for emissions,” warned the environmental group in the same document.

ZERO predicts that “in the near future” will be the combined cycle power plants with natural gas, the Sines refinery, the cement sector “and finally the petrochemical sector, which will dominate the ranking of the largest carbon dioxide-emitting businesses”.

According to the association, the cost of one tonne of carbon dioxide reached an all-time high of EUR 44.14 on April 6th.