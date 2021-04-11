The Iranian parliament files a complaint against President Hassam Rouhani in Iran

The Iranian parliament has decided to lodge a complaint against Hassan Rouhani for ignoring the laws passed by the Chamber of Deputies, a measure that international observers say will be a warning to his efforts to reactivate the nuclear deal. Talks with the powers that be who signed the deal in 2015 continue in Vienna on Wednesday, at a time when there are signs that the United States is poised to end some of the sanctions imposed by the previous Trump administration that are “incompatible” with the agreement. from 2015.